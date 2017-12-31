All the Stores That Are Open on New Year's Day 2018 — And What's Closed

The end of the year is quickly approaching, which also means post-holiday sales will be starting up.

For those who want to get a head start on shopping and are looking to hit the stores on New Year’s Day, you’re in luck. Many stores, including major retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, will be open for business on Monday, Jan. 1.

Here’s a list of stores open (and closed) on New Year’s Eve and Day 2018.

Stores that are open on New Year’s Day

Bass Pro Shops: Locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Belk: Stores will have normal hours and close at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Best Buy: Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Big Lots! Stores will be open during normal business hours for both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Bon-Ton: Stores will be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Cabela’s: Stores will be open for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Dollar General: Locations are open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Five Below: Stores will be open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

GameStop: Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Gap: Stores are open both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

J.C. Penney: Stores open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. On Sunday, Dec. 31, stores open at 11 a.m. and the open at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1. The department stores notes that closing hours vary by state so it helps to check online or call ahead.

Macy’s: Locations will be open for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Meijer’s: Pharmacies will close at 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve and be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Michael’s: Stores are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Modell’s: Locations will be open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Old Navy: Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Sear: Stores are expected to be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Target: Locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Victoria’s Secret: Stores will be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Walmart: Stores will be open both on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Toys R Us: While locations will be open for New Year’s Eve, the toy store will be closed for New Year’s Day.

What’s closed on New Year’s Day

Most major banks close for New Year’s Day, but not for New Year’s Eve. Government offices are also largely shut for the first day of the year, as is postal service.

Bank of America: The bank will be closed on New Year’s Day, but is expected to be open during normal business hours for New Year’s Eve.

Chase: Locations are also expected to be closed New Year’s Day. But most locations will be open on New Year’s Eve.

Citibank: Locations are expected to be closed New Year’s Day.

PNC: The bank will be closed on New Year’s Day.

T.D. Bank: T.D. will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Government buildings: Federal, state, and local government buildings are closed on New Year’s Day.

United States Postal Service: The post office does not operate on New Year’s Day. And since New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday this year, there won’t be mail that day either.