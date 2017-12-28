More Than 730,000 People Played HQ Trivia on Christmas Day

The lure of winning thousands of dollars playing HQ Trivia was too strong for many people to put the game down for the holidays.

HQ Trivia, a live trivia game held entirely on mobile phones, set a record on Christmas Day when 730,000 people decided to battle it out for a jackpot of just $2,000. By comparison, the day before 550,000 players competed in two different games with jackpots of $12,000, six times the size of the Christmas Day prize, reports Business Insider.

BI notes that all those players on Christmas Day equate to more than the entire population of the city of Seattle. That’s big numbers for a game that’s only been around for four months, and for a game that’s currently only available on the Apple iPhone.

The founders of the game originally suggested that they would have an Android version of the popular trivia game available by Christmas, but later backtracked, promising an Android version by New Year’s Day.