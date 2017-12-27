Elon Musk Wants to Know How to Improve Tesla. So He Asked His Twitter Followers

Ahead of 2018, Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked his millions of Twitter followers for suggestions—and in the process, revealed updates to his electric vehicles, and a new truck concept in the works.
“Wanted again to send a note of deep gratitude to Tesla owners WW for taking a chance on a new company that all experts said would fail,” he wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “How can we improve further?”
Musk revealed a pickup truck was in the works, to be launched after the Model Y crossover. Musk added it would be similar to a Ford F150, and include a “game changing” feature.
Musk also appeared to agree to a list of suggestions for his car models, including a rain sensor, sign recognition, and new ambient light settings.
Musk also said windshield wipers that change speed depending on the quantity of rain were on the way.
The Tesla CEO added that he would also allow customers to remotely turn on heated windows, seats, and steering wheels in the next update.
Musk then agreed that the Model S browser was “terrible,” saying that major update to the browser were coming in a few months.
Better navigation software is also in the works.
And the serial entrepreneur replied “done” to a request for car bluetooth that doesn’t have to automatically link to nearby phones.
Finally, users also brought up Tesla’s pending Autopilot 2.0 feature, which Musk said was undergoing “exhaustive testing.”