19 Bitcoin Accounts You Should Follow on Twitter

How much hype is there around Bitcoin? Just take a look at the recent flood of media coverage. It feels by now that every journalist and his or her dog has written at least one story about the cryptocurrency.
While many of these articles are helpful (I highly recommend Fortune’s January 2018 issue cover story), news accounts don’t always fully explain what’s going on.
To get real insight about the latest Bitcoin news, it’s best to turn to Twitter. Many of the most important figures in cryptocurrency are heavy users of the social media platform, and they are not shy about sharing their opinions. That’s why Fortune’s The Ledger is sharing 19 of our favorite crypto sources from Twitter.
Keep in mind that most of these folks have a bullish position on digital currency—understandable since they helped build it!—and beware that some are brash or even outright offensive. But all of them know what they’re talking about and share information you will only read about in the press days or weeks later. Here are our choices, in no particular order:
1.) Neeraj Agrawal, “The Meme Zoologist”
Agrawal is the smiling public face of the very serious Coin Center policy think-tank, folding goofy spit-takes into hardcore legal commentary like a magnificent souffle.
2.) Vitalik Buterin, “Ethereum Wunderkind”
When he introduced Ethereum, Buterin was a stammering college dropout. Online, he’s a font of charmingly wonky commentary that ranges far beyond cryptocurrency.
3.) Andreas Antonopoulos, “The Bitcoin Scribe”
Antonopoulos has spent the last five years developing a deep understanding of cryptocurrency from every angle, and perfecting concise, compelling explanations of all of it. His Twitter feed is a tantalizing glimpse of what his writing and speaking have to offer.
4.) Nick Szabo, “Not Satoshi, I Swear”
Original proposer of the “smart contracts” concept behind Ethereum—in 1996!—Szabo is also frequently rumored to be Satoshi Nakamoto. ‘Nuff said.
5.) Gavin Andresen, “The Wandering Ronin”
A former Bitcoin Core developer, Andresen is now a gadfly partisan of Bitcoin Cash and a good, if infrequent, source of insight from one who knows.
6.) Charlie Lee, “Little Satoshi”
Lee is the creator of LiteCoin, the most significant early Bitcoin alternative. He tweets a lot about trading and market infrastructure.
7.) Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase
When the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange tells you to not buy so much bitcoin in the midst of a historic rally—that’s when you know you can trust them. Armstrong mostly tweets about Coinbase itself.
8.) Elizabeth Stark, “The Architect”
Stark is one of the main creators of the “second layer” that some think will be the future of blockchain. She’s also one of the most prominent women in crypto and a relentless critic of the ICO craze.
9.) Two Bit Idiot/Ryan Selkis, “The Straight Shooter”
Selkis, who ran news outlet CoinDesk and built its event business, knows everyone in crypto. His Twitter feed offers no-B.S. observations on bitcoin and alt-coin investing without the smug insider stuff you find on other accounts. Bonus points for his avatar.
10.) Amber Baldet, “The Blockchain Banker”
Baldet somehow straddles two worlds: She’s a high-flying blockchain executive at J.P. Morgan but also a trusted figure in the various demi-mondes that make up the crypto-currency world.
11.) Jameson Lopp, “The Outlaw”
An gun-toting OG bitcoin developer, Lopp had his home SWATted during a bitter debate over the Segwit 2x fork—and kept right on coding!
12.) Coindesk, “The Crypto Paper of Record”
The ever-bullish trade publication has a global news team with desks around the world. Media outlets from the New York Times to the Wall Street Journal rely on its reporting because, if there’s crypto-news, they’re on it.
13.) Whalepanda, “The Bitcoin Whisperer”
He’s not perfect (his theories about ASICBoost remain suspect) but WhalePanda’s anonymity leaves him free to say exactly what he thinks. He is also President of Bitcoin, based on an unscientific poll conducted on his own account.
14.) Roger Ver, “(Still Just Barely) Bitcoin Jesus”
Ver was the first entrepreneur to invest in a Bitcoin startup, and was almost universally worshiped until the bitter scaling debate led him to essentially declare war on Bitcoin’s Core development team. Once known as Bitcoin Jesus, he now’s now more “Bitcoin Judas” to many.
15.) Samson Mow, “Keeper of the Bitcoin Brotherhood”
Mow is a tireless advocate for the technological integrity of the original bitcoin protocol, and is quick to call BS on those he sees as corrupt developers or pump-and-dump scammers (his original takedown of Bitcoin Cash is an essential read). Mow is also essential for his insights into China-based shenanigans.
16.) Preston Byrne, “Marmot Man”
A loud-mouth libertarian, Byrne’s Twitter feed is as insightful as it is obnoxious. The man understands crypto deeply, and is worth following—though half his tweets reflect an inexplicable obsession with the large rodent known as the marmot.
17.) Erik Voorhees, “Mises is My Copilot”
Voorhees, CEO of Shapeshift, is a cryptocurrency entrepreneur second and a committed libertarian first. Follow for insight into the political implications of bitcoin.
18.) Meltem Demirors, “The Scholar”
Demirors straddles the world of entrepreneurship, academe and journalism. Her tweets are brimming with smarts and strategic vision.
19.) Tuur Demeester, “The Economist”
Bitcoin Twitter is full of huffing and puffing, and so it’s good to have people like Demeester as a counter-balance. Understated and fair.