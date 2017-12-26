Amazon Reports Biggest Holiday Season Yet With Over 4 Million People Trialing Prime in a Week

With ever more people doing their holiday shopping online, Amazon (amzn) had its biggest holiday season yet in 2017.

The online behemoth reports that in just one week, more than four million people trialed Prime or began the paid memberships that give them access to Prime benefits, such as free two-day, one-day, or even same day shipping, and two-hour delivery with Prime Now.

Amazon devices proved to be a popular gift as well. The Echo Dot in particular was the number one selling device and the best-selling product from any manufacturer in any category across the site. Amazon Fire TV sticks were also popular, doubling the number sold compared to last year.

But it wasn’t just Amazon products that were scooped up over the holidays. Shoppers also ordered items from small businesses and entrepreneurs—more than one billion products, according to Amazon (amzn). In the five-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, shoppers bought close to 140 million items from these small businesses.

Amazon’s best-selling kitchen item worldwide was the Instant Pot, a line of electric cookers that spurred a phenomenon this year. Among health and personal care products, the Fitbit Charge 2 and 23andMe DNA test were bestsellers during the holiday season. And in our growing obsession with smart products, robot vacuums were among the best-selling home items.