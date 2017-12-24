7 Restaurants Open on Christmas Day 2017

Although many stores and restaurants close down around Christmas, Dec. 25, there is no need to spend Christmas Day indoors.

For those sick of baking cookies or those who don’t feel like whipping up a feast for visiting family and friends, there are several options for food. Restaurants open on Christmas Day are serving up breakfast, Italian food, seafood and even traditional Christmas dinners. From Waffle House to Buffalo Wild Wings, there’s something for everyone this holiday season.

Check out which restaurants will be open on Christmas Day below.

IHOP

IHOP will be open throughout the country on Christmas Day, though check your location’s hours before heading out for snowman-shaped pancakes and other holiday treats from the breakfast chain.

Buca di Beppo

The Italian chain restaurant will be open throughout the country on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can also order food online between Saturday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 25.

Home for the Holidays? Grab some Buca To Go; it's the perfect dinner to snuggle by the fire with! pic.twitter.com/1OXn2khuVM — Buca di Beppo (@bucadibeppo) December 18, 2017

Denny’s

Most Denny’s outposts are 24-hour restaurants and will remain open on Christmas Day, depending on the location.

Boston Market

Several Boston Market locations will be open on Christmas Day to serve a special holiday menu, including ham, chicken and turkey, and sides like mashed potatoes, stuffing and corn. You can also order your Christmas dinner to go.

The best way to keep your kitchen clean for the #holidays? Get your holiday dinner delivered. 🎁 Just thaw, heat, and eat. https://t.co/MDoKKqiFW0 pic.twitter.com/xrSpXgHvJe — Boston Market (@bostonmarket) December 11, 2017

McCormick & Schmick’s

For a seafood-filled Christmas dinner, reserve a spot at McCormick & Schmick’s, which will be open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and through New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Go wild and spicy on Christmas with a trip to Buffalo Wild Wings. Select locations will remain open on Christmas Day, so check if your location has special hours beforehand.

Eat, drink and be merry. Host your holiday party with B-Dubs. pic.twitter.com/r0JrI74ymq — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) December 8, 2017

Waffle House

Waffle House, open 24/7 all year long, will be open Christmas Day if you want to enjoy breakfast — or, really, any meal — out. Check your local Waffle House for any special hours.