Walmart Is Testing Personal Shopping and Cashier-Free Stores

Walmart recently changed its official name, now they’re changing how stores are run, too.

Walmart (wmt) is reportedly testing out a new personal shopping service that would allow customers to get product recommendations, Recode reported. The service would provide the recommendations and allow them to buy products through text messaging. Household items would be delivered, for free, within 24 hours, while other purchases would be delivered within two business days, according to Recode. Returns would also be picked up at the customers address.

The company hinted at the service back in April, Bloomberg reported, when Jennier Fleiss of Rent the Runway joined Walmart’s subsidiary Code Eight to develop “highly personalized, one-to-one shopping experiences,” as the company said in a statement at the time. The brand has also expanded its offerings buy purchasing Jet.com.

In another digitally-focused move, Walmart is also reportedly working on developing a cashier-less store. Recode reported that the locations would be free of checkout line or cashiers, similar to Amazon’s Amazon Go store.

Walmart did not immediately response to Fortune’s request for comment.