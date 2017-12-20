What's Your New Bracket Under the GOP Tax Bill? Find Out Here

By Chris Morris
Updated: December 20, 2017 10:42 AM ET

With the Republican Party’s tax bill all but certain to become law (it will head to President Donald Trump’s desk after the House revotes on the bill Wednesday), many people are confused about where they stand in terms of tax brackets. Will they pay more, less, or the same come 2018?

That’s because the GOP tax bill, while it keeps the existing seven tax brackets, changes the rates and income levels people will have to pay, maintaining the baseline 10% as the lowest level, but cutting the high end from 39.6% to 37%.

Curious about your tax bracket? As always, it depends, in part, on how you file your income taxes.

If you’re single, here’s what your tax bracket looks like under the GOP tax bill, versus what you’re currently paying.

New Rate New Income Bracket | Old Rate Old Income Bracket
10% Up to $9,525 | 10% Up to $9,525
12% $9,525-$38,700 | 15% $9,525-$38,700
22% $38,700-$82,500 | 25% $38,700-$93,700
24% $82,500 – $157,500 | 28% $93,700-$195,450
32% $157,500-$200,000 | 33% $195,450-$424,950
35% $200,000-$500,000 | 35% $424,950-$426,700
37% $500,000+ | 39.6% $426,700+

For married couples filing jointly, here’s how the proposed rates work out under the GOP tax bill:

New Rate New Income Bracket | Old Rate Old Income Bracket
10% Up to $19,050 | 10% Up to $19,050
12% $19,050-$77,400 | 15% $19,050-$77,400
22% $77,400-$165,000 | 25% $77,400-$156,150
24% $165,000-$315,000 | 28% $156,150-$237,950
32% $315,000-$400,000 | 33% $237,950-$424,950
35% $400,000-$600,000 | 35% $424,950-$480,050
37% $600,000+ | 39.6% $480,050+

Married, but filing separately? This is how things will look for you:

New Rate New Income Bracket | Old Rate Old Income Bracket
10% Up to $9,525 | 10% Up to $9,525
12% $9,525-$38,700 | 15% $9,525-$38,700
22% $38,700-$38,700 | 25% $38,700-$78,075
24% $38,700-$157,500 | 28% $78,075-$118,975
32% $157,500-$200,000 | 33% $118,975-$212,475
35% $200,000-$300,000 | 35% $212,475-$212,475
37% $300,000+ | 39.6% $212,475+

Finally, for heads of households, here’s a look at how the changes impact them.

New Rate New Income Bracket | Old Rate Old Income Bracket
10% Up to $13,600 | 10% Up to $13,600
12% $13,600-$51,800 | 15% $13,600-$51,800
22% $51,800-$82,500 | 25% $51,800-$133,850
24% $82,500-$157,500 | 28% $133,850-$216,700
32% $157,500-$200,000 | 33% $216,700-$424,950
35% $200,000-$500,000 | 35% $424,950-$453,350
37% $500,000+ | 39.6% $453,350+

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE