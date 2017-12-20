A Woman Gave Birth To Baby That Was Conceived 25 Years Ago

A 26-year-old Tennessee woman just gave birth to a baby that was conceived not long after she herself was born.

Emma Gibson was conceived in 1992 but frozen as an embryo and donated to a Knoxville faith-based clinic that specializes in embryo donation, reports NBC News.

9 months ago she was successfully transferred to a woman via IVF, and Emma was born on November 25, 2017. Had it been born right after it was conceived 25 years ago, her mother notes “we could have been best friends.”

Fertility records are private, so there’s no official database to search to determine if Emma is the oldest baby to be conceived from an embryo, but experts think if she’s not the oldest she’s probably close.

Experts note that the age of the embryo doesn’t matter when it comes to conception. A frozen embryo is just as good as a fresh one, and as long as an embryo survives being thawed out it’s just as effective as any other.