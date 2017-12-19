Warner Bros. finally released the first full trailer for Ocean’s 8, the all-female spinoff of the Ocean’s 11 heist movie series, on Tuesday.

The movie stars an all-star cast of A-list actresses, including Oscar-winners Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock, the latter of whom plays a character named Diana Ocean, the “estranged sister” of career criminal Danny Ocean (portrayed by George Clooney in the three previous Ocean’s movies). The new heist film also stars Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, and rapper-comedian Awkwafina.

Like its male-centric predecessors, Ocean’s 8 revolves around an intricate, yet flashy, heist. In the trailer, Bullock, who has just been released from prison, lays out her plan to infiltrate New York City’s glamorous annual Met Gala in order to steal a starlet’s $150 million necklace, and she sets about recruiting a team of criminals to pull off the swipe.

The film has been highly-anticipated for over two years, since it was first confirmed in October 2015 that Bullock would lead an all-female cast in a spinoff from the Ocean’s franchise, with Clooney and Steven Soderbergh (who directed the previous three films) serving as producers. Ocean’s Thirteen, the most recent film in the series, made $311 million at the worldwide box office in 2007, while 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven is still the franchise’s highest-grossing entry, with $450 million in global movie ticket sales, according to Box Office Mojo.

Here’s the Ocean’s 8 trailer:

Ocean’s 8 is the latest female-led spinoff of an established, male-led movie franchise. It follows last year’s Ghostbusters, which disappointed at the box office after suffering a backlash from some fans, including some who were not pleased about Hollywood reworking an iconic comedy as well as some who were unhappy with the female-led cast and inundated the movie with misogynistic comments on social media. Earlier this month, Bullock talked to Entertainment Weekly about a similar backlash to Ocean’s 8, saying the film’s cast includes “some feisty women that will fight right back.”

The movie hits theaters on June 8, 2018.