You Play This iPhone X Game With Your Eyebrows

One game developer is using the iPhone X’s face-recognition feature in an interesting way: allowing you to play the game using your eyebrows.

Aptly named Rainbrow, the app uses the iPhone X’s TrueDepth sensor and ARKit augmented reality platform in a game where you have to move a smiley face across a rainbow. Similar to Frogger, throughout your journey you have to dodge other emoji that might get in your way.

The game is controlled exclusively through your face. To move forward you have to raise your eyebrows up, to move down you frown. Being expressionless will keep you stationary.

Be advised: This is probably a game you want to play in the comfort of your own home instead of on public transit where you’ll probably get a few awkward stares.