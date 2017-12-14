How to Buy a $13,000 Apple iMac Pro

Apple’s iMac Pro is officially available. But it might take some time to get your hands on one—especially if you want the high-powered $13,000 model.

The tech giant on Thursday made the iMac Pro available for purchase. And if you order now from Apple’s online store, the desktop computer that features a 27-inch screen, Intel’s latest high-powered processors, and graphics performance that will allow you to play all the latest and most resource-intensive games, it’ll be delivered to your home by December 28 at the latest.

But once you start to configure the iMac Pro, things change dramatically. With changes to processing power, graphics chip, and amount of storage you need, shipments dates slip and prices are sent skyrocketing.

For fun, I decided to see just how much I’d need to pay if I got all the bells and whistles from Apple. Here’s what I found:

Instead of the standard processor, I boosted it to the top-of-the-line 18-core Intel Xeon W processor. That single change bumped the iMac Pro’s price from $4,999 to $7,399. Next, I chose the 128GB memory option, up from 32GB in the standard configuration. The price was now $9,799. Quadrupling the size of the onboard storage from 1TB to 4TB increased the iMac Pro’s price to $12,599. With a little help from the Radeon Pro Vega 64 graphics processor, a $600 update, I was now on my way to paying $13,199 for the new iMac Pro.

But Apple’s online configuration tool was far from done. I was next offered a variety of add-ons, like the $50 Magic Trackpad 2 that can technically replace a mouse and allow you to control the cursor with your fingers. And if I didn’t want to use the iMac Pro’s stand and instead mount the device to my wall, a $79 VESA mount adapter kit was for me.

My new price? $13,328. My new shipping date? Six to eight weeks from the time the order was placed.

For that, I could get my hands on what Apple has said is the most powerful computer it’s ever released. It’s also wildly expensive.