'How to...': What We Wanted to Learn to Do in 2017, According to Google

As the year comes to a close, Google (googl) has revealed what we wanted to know about most in their annual “Year in Search.”

The most-searched-for people (Matt Lauer), consumer tech (iPhone 8), and TV shows (Stranger Things) worldwide, may not come as a total surprise, but take a stab at the thing we most wanted to know “how to” do, and you might struggle to come up with an answer.

Worldwide, the thing we wanted to learn “how to” the most was how to make slime. Slime was a huge hit in 2017, with millions of YouTube and Instagram videos dedicated to explaining how to make homemade goo. People young and old showed off their prettiest creations and seemingly everyone wanted to get in on the latest DIY craze—and evidently sought out Google’s help to learn the craft.

In second place, was “how to make solar eclipse glasses,” followed by “how to buy bitcoin.” Americans also overwhelmingly wanted to know how to make slime and solar eclipse glasses, but “how to watch the solar eclipse”—ahem—eclipsed “how to buy bitcoin” for third place in the U.S.

Check out the rest of the global and U.S. “How to” top tens below.

Worldwide

1) How to make slime

2) How to make solar eclipse glasses

3) How to buy Bitcoin

4) How to watch Mayweather vs McGregor

5) How to make a fidget spinner

6) How to watch the solar eclipse

7) How to freeze your credit

8) How to play Powerball

9) How to screen record

10) How to lose belly fat fast

U.S.

1) How to make slime

2) How to make solar eclipse glasses

3) How to watch the solar eclipse

4) How to watch Mayweather vs McGregor

5) How to buy Bitcoin

6) How to freeze your credit

7) How to solve a rubix cube

8) How to make a fidget spinner

9) How to cook a turkey in the oven

10) How to screen record