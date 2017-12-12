Kirsten Gillibrand Responds to Donald Trump’s Twitter Attack: ‘You Cannot Silence Me’

After Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) called for President Donald Trump’s resignation following multiple sexual assault allegations that have come out against him, the commander-in-chief hit back in a suggestive tweet early Tuesday.

“Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office ‘begging’ for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them),” Trump wrote, “is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED.”

Presumably, Trump’s reference to “Bill & Crooked” stems from Gillibrand’s recent assertion that Bill Clinton should have resigned after having a relationship with then White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

The president’s tweet comes after Gillibrand called for Trump to resign on Monday over the sexual assault allegations that were brought back to life. The women who accused Trump during the 2016 election cycle once again came forward, saying during a press conference they were disappointed and hoped their allegations would be given more weight, in light of recent events.

Gillibrand was just one of the four Democratic senators who called for Trump’s resignation over sexual assault allegations, saying that Trump should be investigated. She is thus far the only woman on that list, which includes Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) who joined the chorus Monday, Jeff Merkley (D.-Ore.) who made the call last week, and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) who voiced the sentiment Sunday. Trump made no mention of the other men in his most recent tweets.

Notably, Trump dubbed those allegations “FAKE NEWS!” He argued that the Democratic party had organized the accusations.

Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

The New York senator hit back also on Trump’s social media platform of choice.

You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017

Gillibrand was reportedly at a bipartisan bible study group when Trump tweeted, and had to be pulled out of the gathering in order to talk about the issue.

Gillibrand aide says she was attending bipartisan bible study group when Trump tweeted, she had to be pulled out by aides to hear what was happening https://t.co/3XCYfSzJNw — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 12, 2017

Trump, on the other hand, ended his early Twitter rant saying he was working to pass, “MASSIVE TAX CUTS (looking good).”