There’s a new feature on Instagram that makes it a bit easier to find content centered on a variety of topics.

In an update on Tuesday, the Facebook-owned app now allows users to follow hashtags. If folks are interested in dogs, food, or just about anything else that’s been shared on the site, they can follow a hashtag and see public photos shared by users that have that hashtag attached. Content with the followed hashtags will then be shown in the user’s feed.

The feature, which was earlier reported on by The Verge, is an important one for those who use Instagram—not only as a place to see what friends and family are up to, but also have an interest in topics and want to see content relevant to their interests. It’s also a nice way to identify people to follow.

So if you’re interested in finding a way to follow hashtags and find relevant content, now’s as good a time as any to start. And it’s surprisingly easy.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter



First up, open the Instagram app and tap the magnifying glass. There, you’ll see an option at the top to search for content. Tap on the search bar.

In the search field, input whatever your interest is. In the top search results, hashtags should be displayed. If not, choose the Tags filter, and you’ll see a list of hashtags related to your search. Tap the one you want.

Once you’re on the individual tag field, you’ll be able to see images tagged with the hashtag. You’ll also see a “Follow” button. Tap that and from then on, relevant images and videos that have your desired hashtag will begin appearing in your feed.