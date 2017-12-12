Apple iMac Pro Ready for Thursday Debut

Apple’s latest iMac Pro finally has a release date.

The tech giant on Tuesday confirmed that it will introduce its iMac Pro, the most powerful computer in its lineup that is intended for handling complex apps and graphics-intensive tasks, on Dec. 14. The starting price is $5,000, making it a major investment.

Apple unveiled the iMac Pro earlier this year with the promise that it could handle most any task consumers or companies or could throw at it. Like the company’s other iMac laptops, the iMac Pro is built so that its components sit behind its screen.

The computer should also provide one of the best displays of any Apple product, with a 5K resolution and 500 nits of brightness. The design of the 27-inch screen is intended to provide vibrant colors and ultra-high-resolution.

Although the iMac Pro is a bridge to the higher end of the computing market, Apple has promised to introduce an even more powerful computer next year. The company has yet to provide details about that computer, an update to its Mac Pro desktop.

Until then, Apple has its iMac Pro to satiate customers.