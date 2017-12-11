A Russian hacker has confessed, in court, to being hired by Russian state intelligence to hack the Democratic National Congress’ computer systems in 2016.

Russian website The Bell, known for a generally critical stance towards President Vladimir Putin and the corruption under his rule, reported Monday that Konstantin Kozlovsky had testified to carrying out attacks at the request of state intelligence organs, notably the FSB (the KGB-successor for which Putin himself had worked in Soviet times).

The testimony is potentially explosive, as it is a first-hand account of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election that directly contradicts Putin’s denials of any involvement. President Donald Trump had indicated after a recent meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam that he believed Putin’s account, rather than the reports of four U.S. intelligence agencies that came to the opposite conclusion.

Kozlovsky had been arrested earlier this year as part of a sweep by Russian authorities into a group of hackers who had stolen over $50 million from Russian bank accounts since the start of 2016 using the so-called Lurk virus. His testimony comes from an Aug. 15 court hearing on whether to extend his pre-trial detention. The website cited Kozlovsky’s own Facebook page for the written transcript, and also an audio recording of the hearing posted on Soundcloud. Fortune hasn’t verified either independently.

Kozlovsky said he reported to Dmitry Dokuchayev, a major-general in the FSB, for various tasks since 2008. In 2016, Dokuchayev had instructed him to attack the DNC’s servers for the purpose of manipulating the U.S. electoral process, Kozlovsky testified.

Dokuchayev is himself now in prison on charges of treason, accused of passing similar information to U.S. agencies. In other words, Dokuchayev appears to be one of the main sources for the information on which joint U.S. agencies, in a report released by the director of national intelligence in January, argued that the Russian state had directed a campaign designed to polarize public opinion and broadly discredit the campaign of Hillary Clinton.

It’s not clear from The Bell‘s report when Kozlovsky was detained but it can be deduced from his testimony that it was no later than June 2016. That would be around three months after Clinton’s campaign chief John Podesta had some 50,000 e-mails stolen in a phishing attack. Selected e-mails were published by Wikileaks five months later, only hours after Billy Bush’s infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump bragged of using his TV fame to make sexual advances on women.