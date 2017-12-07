Anheuser-Busch Turns to Tesla for Huge Semi-Truck Order

By Chris Morris
11:42 AM EST

The parent company of Budweiser has placed an order for 40 Tesla (tsla) semi-trucks, one of the largest pre-orders the auto manufacturer has received to date. The move is part of an ongoing effort by Anheuser-Busch (bud) to reduce its carbon footprint.

The trucks, which cost $180,000 each, are electric and offer autonomous-driving technology.

Tesla debuted the semis last month and says production will begin in 2019. CEO Elon Musk says the Tesla semi will be able to travel 500 miles on a single battery charge when fully loaded and driving 65 mph.

The vehicle has received a warm corporate welcome so far. Walmart (wmt) pre-ordered 15 in November and trucking company J.B. Hunt has reportedly pre-ordered as many as 40 itself.

Anheuser-Busch says it hopes to reduce its operational carbon footprint by 30% by 2025, which it says is the equivalent of removing 500,000 cars from the road. While the trucks are autonomous, the company says they will be manned by human drivers (since, after all, someone has to unload the beer once it reaches its destination).

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are constantly seeking new ways to make our supply chain more sustainable, efficient, and innovative,” said James Sembrot, Senior Director of Logistics Strategy. “This investment in Tesla semi-trucks helps us achieve these goals while improving road safety and lowering our environmental impact.”

