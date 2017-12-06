How to Succeed in China — CEO Daily, Wednesday 6th December

Top News

• The Silence Breakers

Our sister publication Time honored those women who have done most to expose the issue of sexual harassment in its 2017 Person of the Year awards. President Donald Trump placed second. The breadth of the problem means that no single person can claim the honor exclusively. Time zeroes in on the work of Harvey Weinstein victim Ashley Judd, Visa lobbyist Adama Iwu, Uber whistleblower Susan Fowler and musician Taylor Swift, among many others.

• Stocks Have Had Too Much of a Good Thing

Global stock markets continued to retreat, after the S&P 500 fell for the third straight session Tuesday amid concerns that the tax-reform-driven rally has gone too far. Unease over the broadening scope of the Mueller investigation, and dismay at disarray in the Brexit talks, have hit sentiment in the U.S. and Europe, respectively. Fears about Chinese deleveraging continue to weigh on Asian markets and on commodities.

• Glorious Things of Thee Are Tweeted

President Donald Trump made waves across the Middle East by signaling the U.S. embassy in Israel will move to Jerusalem. The announcement was condemned by Muslim nations including U.S. allies Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Palestinians, who have long hoped to make East Jerusalem their capital under a ‘two-state solution’, are particularly upset, and a violent response from Hamas seems only a matter of time. The move also met with concern in Europe, which will feel the consequences of any upsurge in regional instability more than the U.S. Pope Francis expressed his “deep worry” in a weekly audience, while French President Emmanuel Macron voiced his concern in a phone call to the President.

• Google Escalates Its Spat With Amazon

The rumbling dispute between Alphabet and Amazon over home eco-systems escalated, with a report in Variety that said Google will pull YouTube access from Amazon’s Echo Show speaker device and the Amazon Fire Stick. Variety quoted a Google spokesperson as criticizing Amazon for rigging its own marketplace against Google products, a comment which will raise a smile or two among EU antitrust officials.

