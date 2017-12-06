Here Are the California Freeway and Road Closures Caused by Fires

By Jamie Ducharme
1:11 PM EST

Fires continue to rage in Southern California, forcing the evacuation of at least 27,000 people in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, as well as putting thousands of acres of land at risk. As the fires work their way across the state—you can see the affected areas on these Google Maps—they’re also causing a number of freeway and road closures.

Namely, a fire that broke out near the Getty Center in Los Angeles Wednesday morning has forced a significant part of the 405 freeway to close—one of the most congested freeways in Los Angeles. Twitter users are sharing photos of the smoke and flames visible from the 405 freeway, warning their fellow residents to stay off roads if they can.

Below, a list of the freeway and road closures cause by the fires so far.

Ventura County freeway and roadway closures

Los Angeles County freeway and road closures

Road and freeway conditions are changing rapidly, so be sure to check the latest updates for the Ventura and Los Angeles fires before leaving home. You can refer to this road closure map for updates.

