Fires continue to rage in Southern California, forcing the evacuation of at least 27,000 people in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, as well as putting thousands of acres of land at risk. As the fires work their way across the state—you can see the affected areas on these Google Maps—they’re also causing a number of freeway and road closures.

Namely, a fire that broke out near the Getty Center in Los Angeles Wednesday morning has forced a significant part of the 405 freeway to close—one of the most congested freeways in Los Angeles. Twitter users are sharing photos of the smoke and flames visible from the 405 freeway, warning their fellow residents to stay off roads if they can.

Below, a list of the freeway and road closures cause by the fires so far.

The scenes out of California are just unbelievably horrifying. This is the view from the 405 freeway pic.twitter.com/pYyrslNAbo — Brian L Kahn (@blkahn) December 6, 2017

Avoid the 405 freeway near the Getty center. Northbound and southbound. #GettyFire. pic.twitter.com/LTxnIoPh3W — Eric Smith-Gunn (@evsmitty) December 6, 2017

Ventura County freeway and roadway closures

State Route 150 is closed from Ojai Valley School Road in Ojai to Stonegate Road in Santa Paula, and from Telegraph Road to Richmond Road in Santa Paula, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Los Angeles County freeway and road closures

The I-405 Freeway is completely closed in both directions from US-101 to I-10, including all on- and off-ramps and transition roads between US-101 to southbound I-405 and I-10 to northbound I-405, the California Highway Patrol’s Southern Division tweeted.

1-5 connectors to State Route 126 in Santa Clarita are closed, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Off-ramps on the I-210 Freeway are closed from La Tuna Canyon Road to I-5, while westbound Pennsylvania Avenue, La Crescenta Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard off-ramps are open, according to the California Department of Transportation.

I grew up here and have never seen fire burn down to 101 like this, threatening to for miles between Rincon and Ventura. pic.twitter.com/bWcavkgsGP — Scott Wilson (@PostScottWilson) December 6, 2017

Road and freeway conditions are changing rapidly, so be sure to check the latest updates for the Ventura and Los Angeles fires before leaving home. You can refer to this road closure map for updates.