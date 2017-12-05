Facebook Messenger Is Down Globally and Everyone Is Freaking Out

Facebook Messenger appeared to be down on Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports. Users were presented with the message “chat is currently unavailable.”

The issue appeared to affect users all over the planet, with thousands of users reporting the fault according to the Down Detector website, which logs reports of online service failures. According to their logs, Messenger first went down at 6:19 EST.

“Messages won’t send nor can I receive messages. None of my conversations can be seen and no previous messages are loading, just a blank screen,” wrote one user.

“Messenger has stopped working on all of my devices,” claimed another.

Hundreds of hapless users flocked to Twitter to vent their frustration.

facebook messenger is down. facebook refugees be trying to figure out twitter DM. #MessengerDown pic.twitter.com/27bMQqHAlQ — His Nerdiness (@AfrikanNerd) December 5, 2017

MESSENGER IS DOWN AND I KNOW IM NOT THE ONLY ONE @facebook WHATS HAPPENING — hans 💚 (@hanssmagno) December 5, 2017

Facebook is DOWN, Messenger is DOWN #facebookdown #messengerdown Tell twitter because facebook won't work! — Magik (@officialdjmagik) December 5, 2017

The outage follows a similar problem for Facebook Messenger on Nov. 30, when users reported being unable to send messages. In response to that, Facebook (fb) wrote: “On Thursday November 30 just after midnight Pacific time we became aware that a few people were having issues with their Messenger accounts. We investigated and responded and the problem is resolved. We’re sorry for any inconvenience.”

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the current outage.