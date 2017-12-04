Lamborghini's New $200,000 Super SUV Is Here

Lamborghini finally unveiled Monday at its Sant’Agata factory in Italy the hotly anticipated Urus, a super SUV that will start at about $200,000 and is almost as fast as its Huracán Performante sports car.

Lamborghini will begin producing the Urus in 2018 with sales expected to begin by late summer.

The Urus, which grew out from a concept car that debuted in 2012, has a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine that produces 650 horsepower. The Urus, which will have an automatic eight-speed transmission, will be able to travel 0 to 62 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 189 mph. The Huracán Performante, which is equipped with a V10 engine, can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles in 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of nearly 202 miles per hour.

The Urus is not Lamborghini’s first SUV. That designation goes to the LM002, an off-road truck-SUV that was produced between 1986 and 1993.

And the Urus does take some cues from the LM002, including hexagonal wheel arches. The “super SUV” is a Lamborghini low-slung sports car tucked inside a higher profile vehicle. It has has the two-thirds body, one-third window ratio seen in other Lamborghini sports cars with a slightly higher profile.