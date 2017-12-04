Watch International Space Station Astronauts Make Pizza in Zero Gravity

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station made pizza in zero gravity over the weekend, making for an unusual spectacle of floating food.

The pizzas drift away during preparations, as seen in a video posted by the astronauts, complicating what is normally a simple process on Earth. In one scene, a crew member gently floats a pizza to his colleague who catches it without any of the toppings spilling.

Paolo Nespoli, an Italian astronaut and Europe’s oldest space explorer (he’s 60-years old), thanked his on team members on Earth for sending his crew pizza ingredients after he “casually mentioned” that he missed pizza.

When you really, really miss pizza… you CASUALLY mention it to the International @Space_Station ​ Boss during a live public event 😉 Thank you Kirk for surprising us with unexpectedly delicious pizzas! #VITAmission pic.twitter.com/WstvG3IKr1 — Paolo Nespoli (@astro_paolo) December 2, 2017

Another astronaut, Randy Bresnik, gave the pizza “12 thumbs up!” and referred to the pizzas as “flying saucers of the edible kind.”

Flying Saucers of the edible kind. Pizza Pie created from scratch, the IPDS (Intergalactic Pizza Devouring Squad) says 12 thumbs up! pic.twitter.com/rPPEOEljsF — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) December 2, 2017

NASA sent Nespoli and the crew pizza ingredients in November as part of a cargo-delivery mission to the International Space Station, helped by aerospace company Orbital ATK, which launched the rocket that carried the supplies.

Nespoli and Bresnik are members of the Expedition 53 team, a collection of astronauts aboard the space station studying things like cosmic rays, the production of fiber optic material in space, and how space affects rodents’ bodies.

Watch a clip of the pizza party here: