Ford Recalls More Than 200,000 Vehicles Due to Loose Front Seats

Ford issued a recall Friday for approximately 202,274 2016 Ford F-150 and 2016 Ford Explorer vehicles due to loose front power seats.

The recalled cars are experiencing problems with the front power seat adjuster, which may loosen or fall out, according to a release from Ford. Front seat cushions with a missing upper left-hand pivot bolt can also see increased movement in a crash, the company said. This can result in riders not being properly restrained, which can increase the risk of injury in a crash.

The affected models include 2016 Ford F-150 and 2016 Ford Explorer vehicles built at multiple plants between Jan. 22, 2016 and April 19, 2016, according to the company. This includes 177,264 in the United States, 22,620 in Canada and 2,390 in Mexico.

Owners of affected vehicles can take their cars to a dealer, where they will test the seats and will perform any necessary repairs, Ford said. All repairs and work will also be taken care of at no expense to the customer.