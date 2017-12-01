Google's New Android App Will Help Curb Your Data Use

While most phone carriers offer unlimited data options these days, there are still times where you might want to curb your data use.

When you’re traveling out of the country, you’re typically limited in the amount of data you can use before having to shell out huge roaming fees, and even those “unlimited” plans have data limits where you’ll end up having your data speed throttled if you exceed them. And what if you don’t have an unlimited plan in the first place?

To help combat all that, Google has launched a new Android app called Datally. It’s designed to help you understand what apps are causing you to blow through your data allowance. The app makes suggestions based on your own use, on ways you can cut down and suggests nearby Wi-Fi networks you can connect to conserve a little bit of data.

For the most part, it’s offering a lot of the same data-conservation options that are already available for Android but are hidden in various settings menus.

The app has a kill button that allows you to stop all background data usage and limited data use to just a single app that’s on your screen, and also allows you to limit data use by specific apps or have an on-screen message appear letting you know exactly how much data you’re using while posting that Facebook message.

The best part? The app is available for free for all Android users using Android 5.0 and up.