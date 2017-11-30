Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens put his Texas panhandle property on the market and it’s listed for a massive $250 million.

Pickens, 89, has been working on the Mesa Vista Ranch since 1971, Los Angeles Times reported. The property stretches over 100 miles, includes homes, lodges, man-made lakes, space for quail hunting and even a private airport. The ranch encompasses approximately 65,000 acres in total.

Gustav Schmiege Photography

The Lake House, a main living fixture on the ranch, provides 11,500 square feet of space and an additional 3,800 square feet of porches and patios. It comes with a wine cellar, office, exercise room, cedar closet and a storm/safe room along with a number of other features.

The sale would also include all rolling stock, equipment, pickup trucks, hunting vehicles, farming equipment, furnishings, and bird dogs, according to the listing from Hall and Hall. However, items like personal property, livestock and Boone’s art collection will not be included. The livestock can be purchased separately and much of the art collect can also be bought.