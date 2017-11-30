You Can Get 50% Off Cookies at Whole Foods for National Cookie Day
Stuart Stevenson
Stuart Stevenson photography Getty Images
By Billy Perrigo
11:56 AM EST

Whole Foods Market is celebrating National Cookie Day by offering 50% off all purchases at its cookie bars between Dec. 1 and Dec. 4. National Cookie Day itself is Dec. 4.

Cookie bars are different at each Whole Foods Market, “showcasing the creativity of Whole Foods Market bakers and decorators,” Whole Foods said on its website. Accompanying the special offer, patrons will be able to purchase a special edition cookie tin.

Whole Foods says it has “strict standards” for the ingredients used in store bakeries. All baked goods, including cookies, are made with cage-free eggs and non-bleached flour.

The half-price deal is valid only while supplies last.

