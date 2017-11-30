Getting a Flu Shot Might Not Help You Avoid the Flu This Year

Getting a flu shot this year might not actually keep you from getting the flu. Researchers think that an exceptionally difficult flu season in the Southern Hemisphere this year is a sign that we’re in for a particularly bad flu season in the Northern Hemisphere as well.

ABC News reports that part of the issue may be that people who received the flu vaccine this year got a vaccine for the wrong type of flu strain. Currently, the flu vaccine given out can only fight certain strains of the disease. Researchers are calling for more work to be done on developing a universal flu vaccine that would protect against all flu variants and strains, but we’re not there yet.

If researchers are successful, that would mean we wouldn’t have to get a new flu shot every year.

Another solution to ineffective vaccines is looking for a new way to make them. Currently, vaccines are made using chicken eggs, which could potentially not be the most effective way to make a vaccine.

The CDC still recommends getting a flu shot this year. It is also helpful to avoid contact with sick people, wash your hands often with soap and water, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.