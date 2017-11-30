Brainstorm Health: CVS Aetna Deal, Apple Watch EKG App, New York's Rats

Hey there, readers! This is Sy.

A potential, transformative deal between CVS Health and health insurance giant Aetna may well be going forward, according to the Wall Street Journal. Both companies have been pretty mum on the potential acquisition, which some have considered a pre-emptive strike against the specter of Amazon entering the retail pharmacy space.

The deal would be massive in scope. The Journal reports that it could be worth more than $66 billion following “advanced stages of negotiation” between the two firms. And, if it ultimately materializes, it could give CVS a chance to access some 23 million Aetna plan holders for their prescription pharmacy needs.

