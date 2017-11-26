Black Friday Online Sales Surge to New Records With Mobile Pushing Fastest

Online sales volume on the Black Friday shopping day grew 24% year-over-year, according to data from Salesforce’s retail intelligence unit. Salesforce says 42% of Black Friday orders were placed on a smartphone, and only 49% on a desktop or laptop computer. That marks the first year that computers generated less than half of all online orders.

Adobe Analytics, meanwhile, saw a 17.9% rise in the dollar value of online sales on Black Friday and Thanksgiving, to $7.9 billion. On Black Friday itself, the tally for online spending was $5 billion, up massively from $3.34 billion last year.

Both Black Friday and Thanksgiving online spending levels set new all-time records, according to Adobe.

Meanwhile, the analytics firm Shopertrak reported that foot traffic to physical retail stores was down 1.6% for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and down just 1% for Black Friday itself. The modest drop, amid a big upswing in online sales, “illustrates that physical retail is still highly relevant and, when done right, profitable,” a Shoppertrak spokesperson told CNBC.

More complete data on in-store sales is expected from the National Retail Federation on Tuesday. But Salesforce, surveying the signs so far, claims that “when it comes to holiday shopping, shoppers now overwhelmingly choose digital.”