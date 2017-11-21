It was a bad year for wine growers, but a good one for meatless burger makers. We compiled the weirdest and most important food trends to watch in the coming year. (We recommend taking advantage of that mealkit subscription discount while you still can.)

The article is part of the Fortune 2018 Crystal Ball, our predictions for the year ahead. Find the whole list here.

Veggie Meat Is The New Plant-Based Milk

Okay, we’re going to say it: Plants are hot. Milk alternatives—led by the likes of almond milk—have grown 45% by volume in the U.S. to comprise 7% of the retail milk market over the last five years, according to industry tracker Euromonitor. Expect the meat case to come next as food and technology collide to bring consumers substitutes like the Beyond Burger that taste more, well, meaty. Right now meat substitutes make up less than 1% of the processed meat and seafood retail market by volume, but Euromonitor is estimating 10% growth in the U.S. and 23% globally over the next half decade.

Wine Prices Are on the Way Up

Fires in California along with extreme weather in France, Italy, and Spain this year will contribute to a meager wine crop that will trigger shortages next year. It may be smart to stock up on Cabernet while you can.

It’s Going to Be a Bad Year for Food Delivery Startups

Blue Apron’s (aprn) stock is already sinking, meaning the day of reckoning for the larger VC-subsidized instant food delivery industry is finally nigh.

Flower Flavoring Goes Mainstream

Forget the pumpkin spice latte, Whole Foods says people will go nuts for flower flavors like rose and lavender in 2018.

