Pixar co-founder John Lasseter abruptly announced a six-month sabbatical Tuesday, as allegations of misconduct—including unwanted advances towards Rashida Jones that prompted the actress to leave Toy Story 4—came to light. “It’s been brought to my attention that I have made some of you feel disrespected or uncomfortable. That was never my intent,” wrote Lasseter in a memo to employees, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I deeply apologize if I have let you down.”

Lasseter co-founded Pixar in 1979 as a division of Lucasfilm, but it was spun out as a standalone company in 1986, after Apple co-founder Steve Jobs invested in the animation studio, becoming its majority shareholder. In 2006, Disney bought the company for $7.4 billion. The Oscar-winning Lasseter is one of the most valuable assets in Pixar’s portfolio, having created many of the studio’s films and franchises, from 1996’s Toy Story to Coco, which is currently in theaters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lasseter has been known to grab, kiss, and make comments about people’s physical attributes, say Pixar insiders. The report also details how female staffers would turn their heads quickly to avoid kisses from the company’s chief creative officer, as well as sit defensively to to block him from putting his hands on their legs.

Though Jones has not gone on the record or acknowledged any incidents, it’s rumored that something other than “creative differences” took place between her and Lasseter, causing her to depart her writing role in Toy Story 4.

“As hard as it is for me to step away from a job I am so passionate about… I know it’s the best thing for all of us right now,” wrote Lasseter in the internal memo. “My hope is that a six-month sabbatical will give me the opportunity to start taking better care of myself, to recharge and be inspired, and ultimately return with the insight and perspective I need to be the leader you deserve.”