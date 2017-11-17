T-Mobile Is Celebrating Black Friday a Week Early With a BOGO Deal on iPhones

With an increasingly competitive holiday season for retailers, some are getting a jumpstart on sales.

T-Mobile is celebrating Black Friday a full week early—starting today, the carrier is offering a “buy one get one” promotion for a wide range of phones.

Anyone who buys a new iPhone 7, 7 Plus or 8, or one of several Samsung or LG phones, will be eligible to get another phone of equal or lesser value for free—after adding an additional line. New and old customers are eligible, and you can buy the phones online or in-store.

T-Mobile (tmus) isn’t the only retailer trying to get ahead though. Giants like Walmart (wmt) and Amazon have promised low prices and already begun giving a taste of what deals they’ll be offering starting Thanksgiving day, by putting select items on sale online. Amazon (amzn) launched their deals the first week of November, whereas Walmart began discounting items the week after.

Similarly, Best Buy (bby) has launched a “beat the Black Friday rush” sale online, and discounts will be available at Kohl’s online starting Monday. In a unique move, Sears (shld) has decided to put every item in its stores on sale Thanksgiving weekend, discounting items from 10-50%.

The National Retail Federation has forecast a strong holiday season, but growing competition means that more and more retailers are offering earlier deals, and seeking to best each other with quick delivery times and unique items.

So if crowds aren’t your thing and you want to avoid the chaos of Cyber Monday, you can get your holiday shopping done now.