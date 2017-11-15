The Pope Just Took Delivery of a Brand New Lamborghini Huracán

Italian luxury sports car maker Lamborghini gave Pope Francis keys to a new Lamborghini Huracán on Wednesday in front of his residence, the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta. But don’t expect the leader of the Roman Catholic Church to trade in his popemobile.

Pope Francis, who blessed the special papal edition Huracán, will use the vehicle to help four charities, according to Vatican Radio. The Huracán, which has the papal white and gold colors, will be auctioned off by Sotheby’s in London. Proceeds will be given to four charities in Pope Francis’ name.

The Lamborghini Huracán starts at about 183,000 euros ($216,000). However, the Vatican expects the special papal edition will sell for more.

Proceeds will go to Aid to the Church in Need, the John XXIII Community, which focuses on the most marginalized and poor in society such as prostitutes, the elderly, and homeless. Two Italian charities that have projects in Africa —Gicam and Friends of Central Africa—will also receive some funds.

Pope Francis has opted for the less opulent means of transportation throughout his tenure, unlike some of his predecessors. He used a modified Jeep Wrangler for his 2015 visit to Ecuador and a Fiat 500L for his U.S. tour. He’s known for using a Ford Focus to get around the confines of the Vatican.