Sarah Robb O’Hagan got fired twice before she turned 30.

The first time was after one year in the lead marketing position at Virgin Megastores for being “too cocky.” The second time she found herself unexpectedly out of a job was after she’d been working in the marketing department at Atari.

“I didn’t even like video games,” she said.

In fact, O’Hagan has been incredibly frank about her missteps on her LinkedIn page. Her description of working at Atari starts with: “EPIC FAIL.”

The former Equinox president — now the CEO of Flywheel Sports — said she was in over her head and unwilling to ask for help, but that the experience at Atari led her to recognize her valuable transferable skills.

In an interview with Pattie Sellers at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit in Laguna Niguel, Calif. on Tuesday she offered some simple career advice: Pick something you care about.

“Early in your career, you think you’re in this place that isn’t you,” she said, but the experiences you acquire often add up to something more interesting.

O’Hagan’s trajectory took her from the airline industry to retail at Virgin and Atari to Nike, PepsiCo, and Equinox. As for her current position at the head of Flywheel Sports, it’s “this intersection of everything my career has been building towards,” she said.

The company is announcing an at-home bike system this week called Fly Anywhere, putting them in more direct competition with Peloton.

But O’Hagan said Tuesday that rather than going head-to-head with the indoor exercise bike or with SoulCycle, Flywheel is focused on catering to a core consumer group of hyper-competitive athletes who are most interested in accountability.

After working at a number of companies that have appeared on the World’s Most Admired list — some more than once — she wanted to share three of the biggest lessons she’s learned about creating a brand people will fall in love with: