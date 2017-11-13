Two Holiday Shoppers Stabbed At Mall of America

Two people were stabbed at the nation’s largest mall Sunday evening in what police say was an “interrupted theft.”

Police say the attacks took place in the dressing room of the Mall of America’s Macy’s store — not far from where shoppers waited in line to see Santa. Both victims were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The assailant was arrested.

Shoppers, say authorities, were never in any danger. The Macy’s location, however, did close early.

The incident seems to have stemmed from an attempted theft in the dressing room. Police say one victim was stabbed after they confronted a man who was trying to steal their belongings. The second victim was stabbed when they tried to intervene. Other shoppers subdued the attacker and held him until police arrived.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic.

Just lived through the scariest experience of my life. I heard someone screaming "He got me! He got me!". I knew something was not right. Some other shoppers ran towards the screaming, and someone (who I believe was the victim's brother) yelled "911!" I called the police and hid. — Jolene Situma (@jojosituma) November 13, 2017

The Mall of America is one of the busiest shopping centers in the country. Each year, some 40 million people visit its stores, which is more than the combined populations of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Canada