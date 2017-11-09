Tiffany & Co. Is Selling a $1,000 Tin Can

How much would you pay for a tin can to put your pencils in? $1? $2? How about $1,000? Tiffany & Co. (tif) is currently selling a “Tin Can” as part of its “Everyday Objects” series. The series is designed to “transform utilitarian items into handcrafted works of art.” In this particular iteration, Tiffany says “a classic tin can is upgraded in sterling silver and shining vermeil.”

The sterling silver can looks pretty much like your standard tin can, except it has a Tiffany Blue enamel accent. And if you’re super excited about it you can even get it engraved (what message is appropriate for an overpriced can?) via standard engaging for $25 or hand engaging for $45.

And the tin can actually isn’t the most surprising thing in the collection.

Other highlights include a $950 sterling silver “Paper Plate,” a $575 “Paper Cup,” and a $9,000 “Ball of Yarn,” for the person on your holiday list that truly has everything.