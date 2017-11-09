A [?]t’s finally here.

Apple’s latest iOS upgrade includes a fix for a keyboard bug that plagued users trying to type the letter “i.” It’s available now.

The malfunction, which impacted some users who updated their iPhones, iPads and iPod touch devices to iOS 11.1, autocorrected “i” to an odd symbol that appeared as “A [?].”

The new iOS 11.1.1 update promises to fix that glitch, as well as resolve an issued that caused “Hey Siri” to stop working.

To update your phone with the new software, you must first connect your device to a WiFi network. Go to settings, then General, then Software Update, and tap Download and Install. From there, click Install. Users can also connect their phones to a computer and download the new software from iTunes.

Before the new software was released, Apple suggested a quick fix that had users updating their keyboard settings for the letter “i.”

The Verge first reported about the new update.