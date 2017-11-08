Top News

• A Tale of Two Techies: Tencent and Snap

Chinese internet giant Tencent bought a more-than 10% stake in Snapchat parent Snap on a day of contrasting fortunes for the two companies that says a lot about their relative health. Snap had earlier published a dog’s breakfast for its third-quarter report, while this morning in Hong Kong, Tencent’s e-book arm China Lit popped 84% on its stock market debut, the best performance among major IPOs this year. Snap could use the vote of confidence, while for Tencent, it’s barely more than a run-of-the-mill addition to a portfolio that already includes Tesla Motors and the world’s biggest online games.

• Democrats Break Their Losing Streak

Democrats swept a handful of East Coast elections on a night that broke a dispiriting losing streak over the last year, and showed that the President’s weak approval ratings aren’t just fake news. Ralph Northam won the Governorship of Virginia ahead of the GOP’s Ed Gillespie, while Phil Murphy beat Ken Guadagno for the right to succeed Chris Christie in New Jersey. Bill de Blasio was re-elected mayor of New York by an unsurprisingly handy margin. On the West Coast, Jenny Durkan kept the Democrats in charge in Seattle after the resignation of Mayor Ed Murray due to a sex scandal.

• But Ackman Can’t Break His

Bill Ackman’s old magic touch continues to elude him. The fund manager failed to get any of its three nominees onto the board of Automatic Data Processing in his proxy battle with the company’s management—a sign that investors no longer respond to his brand of activism. Korn Ferry vice chairman Alan C. Guarino wrote for Fortune Insiders that the best tactic for CEOs who don’t want to have to deal with activists taking potshots at their companies is to think and act more like activists themselves.

• Saudi Arabia Follows the Money

Saudi Arabia is planning to seize up to $800 billion in cash and assets belonging to the 60 or so officials and royal family members it arrested at the weekend, according to The Wall Street Journal’s sources. The scale of the vested interests is such that it’s easy to understand why some are saying Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman may have overreached himself. Seizing the assets could be tricky, given that many are held abroad, but he should at least be able to get enough to pay the world’s biggest hotel bill, having detained many of the 60 at the $4,000-a-night Riyadh Ritz-Carlton.

