Yahoo's Marissa Mayer Subpoenaed to Testify Before Senate, Says Report

Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has reportedly been subpoenaed to testify to the Senate Commerce Committee about the massive cyber hack that compromised 3 billion accounts. The U.S. has charged four alleged Russian spies with the breach, which is now being investigated by the government for insight into Russia’s cyber espionage activities.

Issued Oct. 25, according to a report by The Hill, Mayer’s subpoena reportedly came after the former Google employee and Yahoo chief executive declined multiple invitations to appear before the committee voluntarily. Since being served, she has agreed to testify willingly, says The Hill, though she has also reportedly asked for the court order to be lifted. A Mayer representative has refuted these events, The Hill reports.

The Commerce Committee hearing on data breaches is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. Eastern, and in addition to Mayer will also include testimony from current Equifax CEO Paulino do Rego Barros, former Equifax CEO Richard Smith, president and chief executive officer of Entrust Datacard Todd Wilkinson, and Karen Zacharia, the chief privacy officer for Verizon, which bought Yahoo for $4.48 billion in June 2017.

Mayer resigned from Yahoo after Verizon finalized its purchase of the former search giant. After five years as the head of Yahoo, she has reportedly been on the look out for another CEO opportunity. But with a $23 million severance package, Mayer may not be rushing to get back to the corner office.