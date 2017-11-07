The giving season must have begun—at least according to the Starbucks menu—because from Nov. 9–13, the Seattle-based coffee company is offering buy one get one free holiday drinks, one of the best hot beverage deals of the year.

As a part of Starbucks’ “Give Good” campaign, customers who cozy up to the barista between 2–5 p.m. on those days will double their haul if they order any one of seven special drinks, including the popular Peppermint Mocha.

The idea behind the promotional campaign is to get people to spread the cheer. “Give to those near and dear to you, give to strangers in your community, give a gift that helps planet Earth. You may never know the full impact or the ripples of good that spring out of it,” Starbucks said in a statement that’s full of coffee-centric ideas for making the world a little warmer and kinder.

But to give the gift of their good coffee, you can’t just order the house drip. In addition to Peppermint Mocha, the promotional options include Starbucks’ Holiday Spice Flat White, Caramel Brulee Latte, Eggnog Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, and the Teavana Joy tea (if you prefer the bag to the bean).

But make plans, and make haste, because like the hot holiday favorites, this deal won’t go on forever. Prepare to make coffee run or two between Thursday to Monday to get your fill—and to share the joy too, of course.