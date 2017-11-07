Papa John's Doesn't Want White Supremacists Buying Its Pizza

The founder and CEO Papa John’s (pzza) may have lost a reported $70 million in net worth after his chain lowered its sales expectations last week, but he still doesn’t want money from white supremacists.

Last Thursday, white supremacist website the Daily Stormer gave the official pizza of the NFL a less desirable moniker: official pizza of the alt-right. The website embraced the chain after CEO John Schnatter attributed his company’s problems to ongoing protests by NFL players during the national anthem, and blamed NFL leadership for allowing the protests to continue.

On Monday, spokespeople for the company officially came out against white supremacist pizza lovers, saying “We condemn racism in all forms and any and all hate groups that support it. We do not want these individuals or groups to buy our pizza.”

The Daily Stormer’s original endorsement called the NFL “anti-white” and included a picture of a pizza with pepperoni arranged in the shape of a swastika, accompanied by the words “sieg heil pizza.” Other alt-right endorsements include the footwear company New Balance and the fast food chain Wendy’s. Both brands have declined to be associated with the political movement.