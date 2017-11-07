NASA released a trove of new photographs of Jupiter that show the planet’s breathtaking cloud-covered atmosphere.

The images were captured by NASA’s Juno spacecraft, which is intended to help researchers learn about Jupiter’s origins, atmosphere, and other mysteries.

NASA launched the Juno spacecraft, built by Lockheed Martin Space Systems (lmt), in August 2011, and it finally reached Jupiter’s orbit in July 2016.

The Juno spacecraft made its eighth fly-by of Jupiter on Oct. 24, captured images of the planet, and then sent that data back to NASA on Oct. 31.

Although the photos NASA released to the public are raw and grainy, the space agency let outsiders do some touch-ups and add more color. You can see the Jupiter images below:

Here’s some of the spectacular imagery released.

Jupiter Processed Image NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstäd

Jupiter Processed Image 2 NASA / JPL-Caltech / SwRI / MSSS / Jason Major

Image of South Equatorial Belt on Jupiter NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt

Jupiter NASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt

NASA said the Juno spacecraft would fly over Jupiter again on Dec. 16.