Whole Foods Predicts 2018's Top 10 Food Trends

Prepare yourselves, foodies—2018 will be a year of sipping and munching on flowers, mushrooms, powders, and bubbles.

At least that’s the future that Whole Foods



is predicting. The high-end grocer, which was acquired by Amazon



this summer, just came out out with its annual list of food trends for the year ahead.

Whole Foods tapped its global buyers and experts—ranging from its master sommelier and global beverage buyer to its global meat buyer—to find out what they’re seeing on the ground. Expect the following items to make their way to store shelves, and very likely into your shopping basket.