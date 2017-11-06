As Apple’s long awaited iPhone X hit shelves around the world, Samsung’s newest ad uses the opportunity to make a mockery of the last 10 years of iPhone products.

Samsung’s latest advertisement, released through the company’s YouTube channel, highlights how apparently late to the game Apple has been with each version of the iPhone over the last decade as compared to other smartphones, from waterproofing to the headphone jack.

The video follows a character upgrading his Apple iPhone each year, and each year continuing to miss out on features like water-proofing, the headphone jack and more, as he compares to Samsung models that do have these features ahead of the iPhone.

The iPhone X, or iPhone 10, is ridiculed even up to the last scene of a long line of Apple loyalists outside a store (presumably to purchase a new iPhone model). One Apple zealot has a haircut that resembles the Apple ‘notch’ (edge-to-edge bezel-less displays, or phone screens with weird cutouts, that make room for things like the selfie camera, sensors etc, and are becoming the norm for smartphones).

The ad is not Samsung’s first slight against Apple. In 2016, the South Korean firm made fun of its rival’s phones as it launched the Galaxy Note 7, zeroing in on the lack of a headphone jack (which many Apple customers complained about). To go back even further, Samsung released videos on YouTube in 2014 and in a 2013 Superbowl teaser also, mocking Apple smartphones and watches.

The new Galaxy Note 8 by Samsung launched well before the Apple iPhone X, and comes with comes with dual rear cameras with dual OIS, a much bigger 6.3-inch OLED full display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It also has a much bigger battery than Apple’s iPhone X (although Samsung doesn’t like to talk too much about batteries, given the fiasco with the Galaxy Note 7).

Apple may not be too troubled by the mockery: the new iPhone is already sold out, and reports of strong demand around the world have driven the company’s stock to new all-time highs in recent days. And, as they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery: a new trial has been ordered to determine how much Samsung should pay Apple for copying the look of the iPhone.

There’s another irony to this battle: Samsung has a vested interest in the iPhone X’s success, given that Samsung supplies the the OLED display, NAND flash and the DRAM chips in the iPhone.