The World's Fastest Car Is Made in Sweden

Koenigsegg, the Swedish company known for its hypercars, broke the world record for fastest production car with its Agera RS over the weekend. And in true ultra-luxe hypercar style, the company paid to shut down a section of Route 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump, Nevada.

Test tracks are so conventional.

Here are the highlights:

The Agera RS hit an average speed of 277.9 miles per hour

The average speed was achieved during two runs

The test runs were held on a closed, 11-mile section of highway in Nevada

The Agera RS crushed the previous record of 267.8 mph, set in 2010 by the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport.

A Koenigsegg Agera RS driven by factory driver Niklas Lilja has recorded a 2-way avg speed of 444.6 km/h (277.9 mph). A new world record! pic.twitter.com/FXUjKpTW1q — Koenigsegg Official (@koenigsegg) November 4, 2017

Here’s a video of the world-record runs. The data and video was recorded using a Racelogic VBOX HD2.

Factory test driver Niklas Lilja pushed the Agera RS to 284.55 mph in one direction on the stretch of highway and then 271.9 mph on the second run, which had an uphill gradient, Top Gear reported.

The average 277.9 mph time beats previous record holder Bugatti’s run in 2010 on the Ehra-Lessien test track in 2010 as well as Hennessey Venom GT’s one-way 270.49 mph run at the Kennedy Space Center in 2014.

Of course, this run by Koenigsegg was achieved on a flat and straight section of highway. Next test? Perhaps the curves at Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany.

In September, Porsche GT2 RS made it around the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in 6 minutes and 47.3 seconds, beating out Lamborghini to become the fastest production car to lap Germany’s famed track and the quickest 911 ever built.