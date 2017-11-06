Here's How Bitter Rivals Intel and AMD Are Teaming Up Against Nvidia

Bitter rivals Advanced Micro Devices and Intel on Monday unveiled a partnership that will help the chipmakers take on Nvidia.

Under the partnership, AMD’s semi-custom graphics chip will be integrated into Intel’s new multi-chip processor package for personal computing.

AMD’s shares were up 6.5% at $11.84 in early trading. Intel was up 1%, while Nvidia was down 0.5%.

Designed by Intel, the new product will integrate an Intel core processor together with a semi-custom radeon graphic chip and second-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM2) into one package, AMD said in a statement.