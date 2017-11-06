You Can Take These 8,000 College and University Courses For Free

College is expensive. In recent years several universities and colleges around the world have started offering some of their courses for free. Over the past six years over 8,000 different courses have been made available for free to anyone who wants to take them. In a story on Quartz, Class Central founder Dhawal Shah notes that he’s been tracking them all since they rose to prominence.

Shah says that over the past three months alone 200 universities have announced 600 new free online courses.

Free courses range from humanities and social sciences classes to business, health & medicine, and computer science courses. Classes are taught by professors from places like Stanford, Johns Hopkins, the Georgia Institute of Technology, and the University of Colorado.

If you’re interested in giving one a try, Quartz has a good rundown up of some of the best courses available as well as how to sign up for them. You can also view a more detailed list on Class Central’s website.