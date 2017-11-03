Subway is going all in on celebrating National Sandwich Day this year — and that’s good news for its customers.

The national chain is offering deals across the globe for National Sandwich Day, which falls on Nov. 3 this year. For its 2017 celebration, Subway has decided to celebrate what it’s calling World Sandwich Day, which includes free food for customers as well as benefits for global hunger-relief charities.

Subway customers will receive one free sandwich with the purchase of a sub and a 30 oz. drink on Friday. With each purchase, Subway will also donate a meal to Feeding America. Additionally, participating Subway restaurants in 60 countries will join a live feed that tracks the number of meals donated across the world.

For diehard Subway fans located in New York City, the sandwich chain will set up headquarters in Madison Square Park for National Sandwich Day, where it will be giving away sandwich samples, prizes and performances. See how many meals are donated on National Sandwich Day here.