Super Mario Odyssey Becomes Fastest Selling Mario Game of All Time

The Nintendo Switch has its second blockbuster hit. Super Mario Odyssey has sold more than 1.1 million copies in five days domestically, making it the company’s fastest selling Super Mario game ever in the United States.

That announcement comes on the heels of news that the game sold 2 million copies worldwide in just three days—the equivalent of 463 copies per minute (or nearly eight per second).

Better still for the company, the rush to buy a new Mario game is leading people to grab the company’s Switch console system as well.

“The public continues to respond positively to Mario’s latest adventure,” said Reggie Fils-Aime, president and COO of Nintendo of America, in a statement. “We’re also seeing sales momentum for Nintendo Switch thanks to an ever-growing catalog of games from large publishers and indie developers.”

Nintendo says it has increased supplies of the Switch in order to meet holiday demand. Through the end of October, the company has sold 2.6 million hardware units in the U.S., and on Monday, boosted its full year sales forecast (worldwide) for the Switch from 10 million to 14 million units.